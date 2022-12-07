Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

