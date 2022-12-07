CIBC Upgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to “Outperform”

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$427.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.