Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

TSE CWB opened at C$24.18 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

