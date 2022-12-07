CIBC Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

