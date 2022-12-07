CSFB Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

CWB stock opened at C$24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$41.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

