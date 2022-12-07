Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.
Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$382.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
