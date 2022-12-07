Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

CWB stock opened at C$24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

