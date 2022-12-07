CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.41.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

