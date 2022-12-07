Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$264.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) received a C$264.00 price target from investment analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$226.46.

BYD stock opened at C$211.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

