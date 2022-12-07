Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.20.

ERO opened at C$16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.08. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

