Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$0.52

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$4.87.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

