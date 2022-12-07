Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

