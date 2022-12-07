BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities research analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRSP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.68. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

