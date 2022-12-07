Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $8.78 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
