Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after buying an additional 5,687,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

