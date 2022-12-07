StockNews.com Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.26.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

