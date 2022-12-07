Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.2 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

