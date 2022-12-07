Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

