Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.