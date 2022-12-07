Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Stock Down 4.5 %

SHOP opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

