TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.