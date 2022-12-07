LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

