StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenaris by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tenaris by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
