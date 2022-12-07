StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenaris by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tenaris by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

