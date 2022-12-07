StockNews.com Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Hold

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cohu stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

