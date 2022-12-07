CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity at CareCloud
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
