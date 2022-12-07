StockNews.com Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Hold

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.95.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
