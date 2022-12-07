StockNews.com Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Hold

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

