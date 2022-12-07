Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

