StockNews.com Upgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to “Buy”

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $168.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

