StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

FNWB stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,090 shares of company stock worth $48,066. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

