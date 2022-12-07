iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.77 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.