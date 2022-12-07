SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.69.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.84. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.32 and a 52 week high of $752.68.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

