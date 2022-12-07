StockNews.com Downgrades Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to Hold

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

