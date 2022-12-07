StockNews.com Downgrades Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to Hold

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Partner Communications Stock Performance
Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
