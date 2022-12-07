StockNews.com Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.
Wayfair Stock Down 3.9 %
Wayfair stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $240.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
