StockNews.com Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.9 %

Wayfair stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $240.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

