Denise Hadgill Purchases 1,111 Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Stock

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,342 ($16.36) per share, with a total value of £14,909.62 ($18,180.25).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SSON stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($16.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.13. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,040 ($24.88).

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

