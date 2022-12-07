Denise Hadgill Purchases 1,111 Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Stock

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,342 ($16.36) per share, with a total value of £14,909.62 ($18,180.25).
Smithson Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SSON stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($16.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.13. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,040 ($24.88).
About Smithson Investment Trust
