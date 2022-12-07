Insider Selling: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells 716,354 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($8,088,572.17).

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 931.50 ($11.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 888.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,008.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($17.80).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

