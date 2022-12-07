Insider Selling: Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells 716,354 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($8,088,572.17).
Safestore Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 931.50 ($11.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 888.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,008.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($17.80).
