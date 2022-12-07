Insider Buying: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Insider Acquires 27,649 Shares of Stock

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) insider Fiona E. Wollocombe acquired 27,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,082.78 ($7,417.12).

Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance

LON:KAY opened at GBX 20.30 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has a one year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,030.00.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kings Arms Yard VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Further Reading

