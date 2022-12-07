Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Insider Clive Richardson Purchases 12,500 Shares

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Clive Richardson purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,193.63).

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.50 ($0.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.62. The firm has a market cap of £118.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,862.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 1.97 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Albion Technology & General VCT’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

