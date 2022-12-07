Michael Thomas Summersgill Sells 100,000 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.46), for a total value of £366,000 ($446,287.04).

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJB opened at GBX 369 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.00.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 4.59 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AJ Bell

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 327.50 ($3.99).

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.