Insider Buying: Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Insider Acquires 53,879 Shares of Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 53,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,107.47 ($61,099.22).
Shares of AADV stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,242.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.60.
