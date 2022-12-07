Insider Buying: Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Insider Acquires 53,879 Shares of Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 53,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,107.47 ($61,099.22).

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of AADV stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,242.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.60.

Get Albion Development VCT alerts:

About Albion Development VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.