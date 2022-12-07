Diamond Equity Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bon Natural Life in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bon Natural Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Bon Natural Life’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BON opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Bon Natural Life has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.