Ryanne van der Eijk Acquires 10,192 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,343.96).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 390.80 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.88. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.89).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.31 ($6.86).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

