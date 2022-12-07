Dalton Philips Acquires 195,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) insider Dalton Philips bought 195,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($154,554.32).

Greencore Group Trading Down 4.2 %

GNC opened at GBX 62.75 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 61.35 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 141 ($1.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.