Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Sells 205,000 Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.84), for a total transaction of £4,512,050 ($5,501,829.05).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

TBCG opened at GBX 2,220 ($27.07) on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 832 ($10.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,270 ($27.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.66.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

