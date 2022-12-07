Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Sells 205,000 Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.84), for a total transaction of £4,512,050 ($5,501,829.05).
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
TBCG opened at GBX 2,220 ($27.07) on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 832 ($10.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,270 ($27.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.66.
About TBC Bank Group
