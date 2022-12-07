SVB Leerink Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.93). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

bluebird bio Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.83 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

