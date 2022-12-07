Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.79 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
