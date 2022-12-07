Christopher Burrows Acquires 15,503 Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Burrows acquired 15,503 shares of Albion Enterprise VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,998.87 ($24,385.89).
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
Albion Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.89.
About Albion Enterprise VCT
See Also
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.