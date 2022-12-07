Christopher Burrows Acquires 15,503 Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Burrows acquired 15,503 shares of Albion Enterprise VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,998.87 ($24,385.89).

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

Albion Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.89.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

