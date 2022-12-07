FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

