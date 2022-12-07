Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. EQT has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

