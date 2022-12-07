Brokers Offer Predictions for State Street Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.