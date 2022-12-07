Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Immunocore stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.47. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

