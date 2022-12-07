Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14).

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $27.50 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $654,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,849,104.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,127 shares of company stock valued at $22,405,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.